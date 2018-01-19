Lebanon government considers proposal for developing Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport

Lebanon's Government discussed (18-Jan-2018) the path of development for Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport at a meeting with consultant Dar Al-Hessadah, with a plan of action proposed to expand the airport to a capacity of 10 million passengers p/a for approximately AED200 million (USD54 million). The project will take place over two phases, as follows:

Review the existing terminal's interior and exterior design in order to enhance capacity from six to eight million passengers p/a;

Create a new passenger area by converting the old customs facility and nearby cargo hangar to accommodate an additional two million passengers p/a;

Develop new procedures, technology and systems for ground handling, traffic and security operations;

Another company also proposed rehabilitating the runways, aprons and other associated infrastructure for approximately USD28 million. [more - original PR - Arabic]