19-Jan-2018 11:29 AM

Lebanon government considers proposal for developing Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport

Lebanon's Government discussed (18-Jan-2018) the path of development for Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport at a meeting with consultant Dar Al-Hessadah, with a plan of action proposed to expand the airport to a capacity of 10 million passengers p/a for approximately AED200 million (USD54 million). The project will take place over two phases, as follows:

  • Review the existing terminal's interior and exterior design in order to enhance capacity from six to eight million passengers p/a;
  • Create a new passenger area by converting the old customs facility and nearby cargo hangar to accommodate an additional two million passengers p/a;
  • Develop new procedures, technology and systems for ground handling, traffic and security operations;

Another company also proposed rehabilitating the runways, aprons and other associated infrastructure for approximately USD28 million. [more - original PR - Arabic]

