22-Jun-2021 9:55 AM

PCI develops 15 second COVID-19 test

Pattern Computer Inc (PCI) reported (21-Jun-2021) it has developed a novel test allowing a 15 second diagnosis of COVID-19 infections. Trials has shown the accuracy of the new test is greater than 96%, which is comparable or greater than antibody tests currently in the market. The new test enables high-volume throughput of tests without requiring chemical reagents at difficult to service locations, including US TSA screening areas and other ports of entry. [more - original PR]

