PATA welcomes Expedia Group as newest corporate member

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced (03-May-2021) Expedia Group has joined as its newest corporate member. Expedia Group Media Solutions senior director Andrew van der Feltz said: "Collaboration is especially important during this challenging period for the travel industry and we are excited to be joining the PATA family. Our membership will bring opportunities for greater engagement with the travel sector in Asia Pacific, which will be vital as we continue to reinvigorate global tourism and drive recovery". [more - original PR]