Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Oct-2018 12:46 PM

PATA: Key destinations in the Asia Pacific added 35m foreign arrivals in 2017

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) released (11-Oct-2018) the 2018 Final Edition of its Annual Travel Monitor. According to the report:

  • International visitor arrivals (IVAs) to the 47 destinations in Asia Pacific covered in the report increased 5.7% year-on-year in 2017, adding close to 35 million additional arrivals to these destinations;
  • More than 40% of the destinations covered in this report had annual growth rates in excess of 10%. Another 28% had annual growth rates in excess of 5%;
  • Pacific region arrivals growth was the strongest of any sub-region, up 5.9%. This was followed by the Americas at 5.8%, while Asia international arrivals kept pace with the Asia Pacific region wide average of 5.7%;
  • Asia region foreign arrivals grew by close to 25 million, followed by the Americas with a gain of almost 8.6 million and the Pacific with around 1.4 million additional foreign arrivals received;
  • Central America showed the strongest incremental increase in foreign arrivals, capturing 50.5% of the 8,577,000 increase into the Americas over that period;
  • Southeast and West Asia that each captured the largest proportion of additional foreign arrivals into Asia;
  • Oceania received more than half of the additional foreign arrivals into the Oceania region, followed by Polynesia. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More