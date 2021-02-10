PATA forecasts further international arrivals drops for most Asia Pacific markets in 2021

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO Dr Mario Hardy stated (09-Feb-2021) 2021 is "likely to be difficult" for most markets in the Asia Pacific, with the association forecasting almost 40% of the 39 markets covered under its forecasts will see further declines in international visitor arrivals in 2021 even under its most mild scenario. In the case of the medium scenario, that proportion is likely to increase to 85% while under the severe scenario, all 39 markets could see more declines. Dr Hardy said: "Clearly, a further round of belt-tightening will be needed in the international sector, with more innovation being required in developing what is available in the domestic sector". [more - original PR]