PATA: COVID-19 greatly accelerates shift to industry 4.0 for travel and tourism industry

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO Dr Mario Hardy said (03-Dec-2020) the coronavirus pandemic has "greatly accelerated the shift to industry 4.0 with the rise of virtual events and meetings, contactless payments, contact tracing software" and other changes. The pandemic has also "greatly shifted travellers' behaviours, travel-planning habits and expectations while creating a new set of protocols and guidelines for the industry to implement," Dr Hardy said.