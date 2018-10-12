PATA CEO calls for distribution management in Asia Pacific to improve tourism sustainability

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO Dr Mario Hardy, commenting on increases in international arrivals to the Asia Pacific in 2018, argued (11-Oct-2018) arrival volumes to "most Asia Pacific destinations" require further distribution management, including "shifting our focus from just the volume of arrivals to other performance metrics including length of stay and yield as primary indicators". Dr Hardy also called for a better understanding on tourism impacts on the environment for the industry to remain sustainable in the future. [more - original PR]