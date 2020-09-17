PATA: Asia Pacific travel sentiment positive and above global averages

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) released (16-Sep-2020) a report on travel sentiment in the Asia Pacific, showing the region exhibits an overall positive resident sentiment about travel and tourism which is above global averages. The report also recommends that destination managers and other tourism stakeholders across the Asia Pacific region begin creating close partnerships with public health officials, tourism supply chain businesses, and local communities to commence a coordinated renewal of traveller confidence in the health and safety of their destination. Destinations that meet these expectations through investing in hygiene and safety measures and clearly communicate these changes to travellers and residents alike, will be well-positioned to win in the post COVID-19 travel era stated PATA. [more - original PR]