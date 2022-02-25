PATA: Asia Pacific international traffic recovery to be slower than global average in 2022

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) reported (24-Feb-2022) approximately 1.5 billion inbound air seats were lost between 2019 and 2021, with Asia Pacific accounting for 57% of the reduction. PATA projected the traffic increase in Asia Pacific for 2022 will be slightly slower than the global average, although the rate of recovery will increase in 2023. According to PATA forecasting, 38 of 39 Asia Pacific markets are forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels of international visitor arrivals by 2024 under a 'mild' recovery scenario. Two thirds of destinations would reach pre-pandemic levels by 2024 under the 'medium' scenario and none would reach pre-pandemic levels before 2024 under the 'severe' scenario, although several are likely to come close. [more - original PR]