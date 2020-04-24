PATA: Air travel recovery might take longer as 'perceptions are difficult to change'

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO Dr Mario Hardy cautioned (23-Apr-2020) that "perceptions are difficult to change" in relation to COVID-19 and traveller confidence, so a recovery "might take longer in the minds of many potential travellers". Dr Hardy added that if numbers of international arrivals to and across the Asia Pacific "return only slowly", then the "obvious imperative will be to offer travellers such incentives that they remain in the destination longer and see more of what it has to offer". He also noted that if this is the case the metric used to measure success "should therefore shift from the numbers of arrivals, to time spent in any one destination and the dispersion across it" and revenue "will then follow". [more - original PR]