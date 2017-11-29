Dubai International Airport pax up 7% to 6.9m in Oct-2017

Dubai International Airport reported (27-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 6.9 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 231,805 tonnes, -1.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 33,257, -5.8%.
South America was the top region among markets with the highest growth rate (+39.9%), followed by Eastern Europe (+23.5%) and Asia (+20.3%). India remained the top destination country with 1.0 million passengers, followed by the UK (525,896) and Saudi Arabia (407,262).[more - original PR]