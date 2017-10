Dubai International Airport reported (26-Oct-2017) traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

Passengers: 7.2 million, +1.7% year-on-year;

Cargo: 217,120 tonnes, +5.8%;

Aircraft movements: 33,134, -4.7%.

The airport reported South America was the fastest growing region with an increase of 46.2%, followed by Eastern Europe (+18.6%), and East Asia (+15.7%). India remained the top destination country with 931,193 passengers, followed by UK (548,762) and Saudi Arabia (536,187). [more - original PR]