Berlin Schönefeld and Berlin Tegel airports handled (04-Jan-2018) a combined 33.3 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 1.3% year-on-year, and marking the first time their combined passengers in a single year have exceeded 33 million. Berlin Schönefeld reported a 10.4% increase in passengers to 12.9 million while Berlin Tegel reported a 3.7% decline to 20.5 million. [more - original PR]