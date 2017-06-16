flydubai to commence Kilimanjaro services, increase Zanzibar capacity in Oct-2017

flydubai announced (15-Jun-2017) plans to commence three times weekly Dubai-Dar Es Salaam-Kilimanjaro and Dubai-Kilimanjaro services on 29-Oct-2017. The carrier will also increase Zanzibar frequency from three to eight times weekly on 29-Oct-2017, increasing total Tanzania frequency to 14 times weekly and increasing Tanzania capacity by 133% year-on-year. Kilimanjaro will be the airline's third destination in Tanzania and its 12th in Africa and flydubai will be the first carrier to operate directly between Kilimanjaro and the UAE. SVP commercial GCC, Subcontinent and Africa Sudhir Sreedharan said: "We expect to see healthy flows of trade and tourism on this route from the GCC and Eastern Europe". The airline reported steady growth in passenger numbers since commencing operations to Tanzania in 2014 and CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith noted "the rising popularity of Tanzania as a preferred tourist destination". The carrier reported passenger traffic between the UAE and Africa increased 3.5% in 2016. [more - original PR]