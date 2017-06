Brussels Airport passengers up 12% - traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passengers: 2.2 million, +11.8% year-on-year;

Cargo: 43,836 tons, +8.5%;

Aircraft movements: 21,679, +4.5%.

Brussels Airport reported (12-Jun-2017) May-2017 marks its busiest May in terms of passenger numbers.