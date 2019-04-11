Partnership for Open & Fair Skies: Concern Qatar Airways is 'violating' agreement

Partnership for Open & Fair Skies issued (10-Apr-2019) a statement regarding comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in relation to the open skies agreement between the US and Qatar. Secretary Pompeo stated he was aware of the issue regarding Qatar Airways' alleged violation of a US-Qatar agreement through a 49% stake in Air Italy, adding the US Government is working to ensure the agreement is enforced. Partnership for Open & Fair Skies campaign manager Scott Reed stated there is "bipartisan concern" that Qatar Airways is "violating" an agreement. He noted Partnership for Open & Fair Skies "sincerely appreciate" President Donald Trump and Secretary Pompeo examining Qatar Airways' stake in Air Italy. [more - original PR]