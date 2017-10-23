EU Parliament votes for CO2 emissions to remain outside of ETS until CORSIA is introduced

European Parliament announced (19-Oct-2017) MEPs provisionally voted for CO2 emissions to stay out of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) until 31-Dec-2023. Airlines will thus remain exempt from paying for CO2 emissions for intercontinental services, until the Carbon Reduction and Offsetting Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) commences. MEPs ensured that the European Commission will "have to review the legislation with a view to including the CORSIA scheme in the EU Emission Trading System, so intra-EU and intercontinental flights are covered by a single system". [more - original PR]