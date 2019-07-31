Parker-Hannifin Corporation to acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company for USD1725m

Parker-Hannifin Corporation entered (29-Jul-2019) a definitive agreement to acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company for USD1725 million. The net transaction value is approximately USD1560 million, after adjusting for approximately USD170 million in expected tax benefits. The transaction was approved by the boards of each company and is subject to closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Key transaction details include:

Addition of Exotic Metals adds annual sales of approximately USD450 million and 1600 staff across three locations in the US . The company designs and manufactures high temperature, high pressure air and exhaust management solutions for aircraft and engines;

. The company designs and manufactures high temperature, high pressure air and exhaust management solutions for aircraft and engines; Acquisition of Exotic will "significantly bolster" Parker's aerospace offering with complementary products for performance critical applications. The acquisition will also increase Parker's offering in the commercial engine segment, serving high growth programmes;

Exotic Metals has long term agreements in place across high growth aerospace programmes. Parker also expects growth synergies through cross selling opportunities and leveraging Parker's strong after market position. Parker expects to realise approximately USD13 million in pre-tax run rate synergies by FY2023 by combining supplier networks and implementing 'Win Strategy' initiatives. The cumulative cost to achieve these synergies is expected to be approximately USD5 million;

On transaction close, Parker plans to have Exotic Metals operate as a stand alone division within Parker's Aerospace Group, which is led by VP and president Roger Sherrard;

Parker plans to finance the transaction using new debt. Following the completion of the transaction, Parker expects to maintain a high investment grade credit profile;

The transaction is not expected to impact Parker's dividend payout target of approximately 30% to 35% average percent of net income over a five year period, while maintaining its record of annual dividend increases;

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Parker's organic growth, EBITDA margins, EPS and cash flow, after adjusting for one time costs, and to achieve high single digit ROIC in year five with continued expansion;

The transaction is expected to be completed within the next two to three months. [more - original PR]