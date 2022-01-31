Become a CAPA Member
31-Jan-2022

Paris routes account for approx 13% of Moroccan airport traffic in 2021: ONDA

Morocco's Office National des Aéroports (ONDA) stated (18-Jan-2022) 13.2% of the country's international passenger traffic in 2021 was recorded on five routes, of which four served Paris. Details include:

ONDA added the majority of traffic for the period was handled by Casablanca Mohammed V Airport (43.3%) followed by Marrakech Menara Airport (14.3%) and Tangier Ibn Batouta Airport (9.5%). [more - original PR - French]

