31-Jan-2022 5:38 PM
Paris routes account for approx 13% of Moroccan airport traffic in 2021: ONDA
Morocco's Office National des Aéroports (ONDA) stated (18-Jan-2022) 13.2% of the country's international passenger traffic in 2021 was recorded on five routes, of which four served Paris. Details include:
- Casablanca-Paris Orly: 332,044 pax, approx 4% of all traffic;
- Casablanca-Paris Charles de Gaulle: 242,809 pax, 2.9%;
- Marrakech-Paris Orly: 196,825 pax, 2.4%;
- Oujda-Paris Orly: 166,505 pax, 2%;
- Casablanca-Istanbul: 161,705 pax, 1.9%.
ONDA added the majority of traffic for the period was handled by Casablanca Mohammed V Airport (43.3%) followed by Marrakech Menara Airport (14.3%) and Tangier Ibn Batouta Airport (9.5%). [more - original PR - French]