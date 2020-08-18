Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Aug-2020 11:58 PM

Paris airport network traffic down 77% to 2.4m in Jul-2020

Groupe ADP reported (17-Aug-2020) the following traffic highlights across the Paris airport network for Jul-2020:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More