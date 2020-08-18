18-Aug-2020 11:58 PM
Paris airport network traffic down 77% to 2.4m in Jul-2020
Groupe ADP reported (17-Aug-2020) the following traffic highlights across the Paris airport network for Jul-2020:
- Passengers: 2.4 million, -77.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: -55.2%;
- Europe: -76.2%;
- Other international: -85.5%;
- Africa: -81.5%;
- North America: -94.3%;
- Latin America: -93.7%;
- Middle East: -88.3%;
- Asia Pacific: -94.9%;
- French Overseas Territories: -50.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 23,433, -65.0%. [more - original PR]