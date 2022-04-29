Parana State Government launches sustainable aviation fuel production project

Brazil's Parana State Government launched (28-Apr-2022) a project to develop a sustainable aviation fuel production plant in the region. The BRL10 million (USD2.02 million) investment, jointly funded by the state government's Araucária Foundation and the Brazil-Germany Cooperation for Sustainable Development, will seek to create a facility capable of producing renewable hydrocarbons, leading to the development of green hydrogen hubs in regions with a surplus of renewable energy. Araucária Foundation president Ramiro Wahrhaftig said Parana "has all the conditions to advance the production of renewable hydrocarbons through biomass and the production of jet fuel from biogas". The project will run until the end of 2023. [more - original PR - Portuguese]