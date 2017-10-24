Paraguay seeks to become a regional hub

Paraguay DINAC stated (Oct-2017) Paraguay has the potential to become a regional hub for air connectivity, with Asuncion Silvio Pettirossi Airport serving as "a large distributor of passengers and cargo". In parallel, there is a feasibility study being carried out for the construction of a regional maintenance facility for Bombardier CRJ aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, Paraguay's regional connectivity is being mainly driven by Amaszonas SA, Amaszonas Paraguay's parent company, while Air Europa Lineas Aereas has being investing on long haul connectivity between Paraguay-Spain and beyond to Europe. [more - original PR - Spanish]
24-Oct-2017 10:13 AM