24-Sep-2020 3:03 PM

PANYNJ to implement clean construction programme to reduce carbon emissions

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced (23-Sep-2020) the implementation of a clean construction programme, aiming to  reduce carbon emissions throughout the authority's various design and construction processes. The measure will ensure a minimum of 75% of concrete, asphalt, and steel construction waste is diverted from landfills and incorporates standards for environmentally friendly infrastructure design. The requirements will apply to all ongoing construction projects, including at New York LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. [more - original PR]

