PANYNJ holds ribbon cutting for USD2.7bn Terminal A at New York Newark Liberty Airport

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) held (15-Nov-2022) a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the USD2.7 billion Terminal A at New York Newark Liberty International Airport. The one million sqft terminal features 33 gates, dining and retail options from 60 brands and a modernised common use check in area. The facility is expected to generate over USD4.6 billion in regional economic activity, create more than 2500 jobs and provide over USD1.9 billion in wages. The airport's USD3.3 billion redevelopment programme also features a USD400 million integrated public parking garage with new centralised rental car facilities and a USD175 million south airfield paving project. [more - original PR]