27-Sep-2019 8:59 AM
PANYNJ approves biennial reassessment of its 2017-2026 Capital Plan
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) approved (26-Sep-2019) the biennial reassessment of its 2017-2026 Capital Plan, which includes an additional USD4.8 billion for critical Port Authority projects. The major elements of the reassessments include:
- A new AirTrain Newark and additional dollars for AirTrain LaGuardia, both projected to be funded by incremental project related revenue;
- Addition of three new projects: PATH Improvement Plan, electric vehicle infrastructure and planning for a new New York Newark Liberty International Airport terminal two;
- Adjustments to the Capital Plan regarding New York John F Kennedy International Airport redevelopment and Newark terminal one to take account of prior board actions and funded by incremental project related revenue. [more - original PR]