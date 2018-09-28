PANY&NJ announces minimum wage to rise at New York region airports

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANY&NJ) adopted (27-Sep-2018) an expanded minimum wage policy for New York John F Kennedy International Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport and New York Newark Liberty International Airport. The policy will see the airport employee pay increase to USD19 per hour by 2023. The action follows a period of extensive public input on the issue, including nearly 800 written comments from workers, businesses, academics and elected officials. Under the new policy, employees wages at Newark would increase from USD10.45 to USD12.45 as of 01-Nov-2018 and to USD15.60 by 01-Sep-2019. Wages at JFK and LaGuardia airports would rise to USD13.60 on 01-Nov-2018. New York's minimum wage goes to USD15 on 01-Jan-2019. Thereafter, the minimum wage of all airport employees would increase in parallel to USD15.60 on 01-Sep-2019, to USD16.20 in 2020, to USD17 in 2021, to USD18 in 2022 and to USD19 in 2023. [more - original PR]