PANYNJ: American Airlines construction of facilities at New York JFK meets with approval

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) executive director Rick Cotton stated (07-Nov-2019) the US FAA completed its environmental review of American Airlines' construction of new facilities at New York John F Kennedy International Airport. The carrier now has approval to continue with its plans of new facilities and gates, with groundbreaking set for autumn 2019. The PANYNJ board approved USD455 million in early works for the JFK Redevelopment 10 days ago. Ground breaking for two new international terminals in the north and south of the airport are set for 2020. [more - original PR]