1-Feb-2019 11:00 AM

PANYNJ airports handle 137.9m pax in 2018

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) reported (31-Jan-2019) New York John F Kennedy International Airport, New York Newark Liberty International AirportNew York LaGuardia Airport and New York Stewart International Airport handled 137.9 million passengers in 2018, a 3.8% increase year-on-year. To accommodate future passenger growth, PANYNJ committed USD28 billion to maintain and construct new facilities at all four of its commercial airports. [more - original PR]

