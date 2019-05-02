Become a CAPA Member
2-May-2019 8:47 AM

PANYNJ airports experience busiest first quarter on record

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced (30-Apr-2019) New York JFK International Airport, New York Newark Liberty International Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport and New York Stewart International Airport handled a combined 31.1 million passengers in 1Q2019, up 5% year-on-year. This marks PANYNJ's busiest first quarter on record. PANYNJ also recorded its busiest March on record with its four commercial airports handling 11.7 million passengers in Mar-2019, a 6.5% increase year-on-year. [more - original PR]

