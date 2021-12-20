Panel featuring IATA regional VP Americas, LATAM CCO and Azul CRO now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (20-Dec-2021) the session 'Outlook for 2022 - Latin Americas' from CAPA Live December 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features IATA regional vice president (VP) Americas Peter Cerda, LATAM Airlines Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Marty St George and Azul chief revenue officer (CRO) Abhi Shah discussing issues including regional traffic recovery, the cost of sustainability initiatives and the future of eVTOL aircraft in the region. [more - CAPA TV]