18-Oct-2021 2:40 PM
Panel featuring Breeze Airways founder and Ultra Air CEO now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'Launching an airline in a pandemic: Start-Up Panel' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features Breeze Airways founder Trey Urbahn, Ultra Air CEO William Shaw and IATA regional vice president Americas Peter Cerda discussing the opportunities and challenges faced by both carriers in their bids to launch during the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - CAPA TV]