Pandemic disruptions result in some surprises among 2021 Top 10 airport rankings
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'World's Top 10 airports 2021 – many of the previous 'busiest airports' are back on the list', stated (22-Apr-2022) the coronavirus pandemic has been catastrophic for certain airports, including Hong Kong International Airport, London Heathrow Airport and Seoul Incheon International Airport, based on 2021 traffic figures. Meanwhile, other airports have been able to reposition themselves as challengers to the established order, resulting in some surprising results in ACI World's Top 10 airport lists for 2021. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport regained the top rank overall, but smaller US hubs performed better and dominated the top 10. All of the top 10 airports for movements are in the US. The rankings feature airports in major tourist regions, while China continues to be unrepresented. Dubai International Airport regained the top international ranking, while Heathrow has been in freefall. [more - CAPA Analysis]