Panama City Tocumen Airport finances are 'solid and healthy'

Panama City Tocumen International Airport VP finance Temistocles Rosa qualified (25-Sep-2018) the airport's financial situation as "solid and healthy". The airport increased revenues by over USD100 million over the past four years and expects to generate around USD250 million in revenue in 2018, attributed to increase in operations, passengers and commercial concession. He stated the airport is profitable and generates its own income in addition to paying USD30 million in income tax, paying USD25 million to the tourism authority and USD15 million to the civil aviation authority. The airport also plans pay 50% of profits from 2017 to the state in a dividend payment concept. [more - original PR - Spanish]