Panalpina to acquire Skyservices to establish presence in South Africa
Panalpina announced (17-Jul-2018) plans to acquire a majority stake in Skyservices, a South African company specialised in airfreight perishables exports, subject to conditions. The planned acquisition will provide Panalpina with a strategic presence in Johannesburg and Cape Town and enable end-to-end solutions for perishables from South Africa to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US. Skyservices operates a 2000sqm warehouse at Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport and a 1700sqm warehouse near Cape Town International Airport. The majority of Skyservices' export volumes go to London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt and its most important destination countries are the UK, Netherlands, Germany, UAE and US. Perishables make up 40% of South Africa's airfreight exports. [more - original PR]