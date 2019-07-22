Panalpina head of air freight: US China trade dispute 'harmful to the air freight market'

Panalpina global head of air freight Lucas Kuehner reported (19-Jul-2019) the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China has been "harmful to the air freight market" in 2019. Mr Kuehner stated: "Volumes have been going down, especially in the automotive sector, which has shifted into reverse gear. Decreasing air freight volumes translate into falling rates and this has put pressure on margins. In the current market environment, it is difficult to achieve last year's performance". [more - original PR]