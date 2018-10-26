Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2018 12:46 PM

Panalpina Group CEO: Macroeconomic and political uncertainties make air freight outlook difficult

Panalpina Group CEO Stefan Karlen reported (25-Oct-2018) macroeconomic and political uncertainties, make it challenging to accurately predict the dynamics of the the air freight peak season and the impact on rates and volumes for 2018. The company has "prepared meticulously, securing capacity for our customers and ensuring readiness on the ground at strategic airports". Mr Karlen noted the "volatile" freight forwarding environment "is a constant reminder that we need to do everything in our control to continue to build an organization that is fit for sustainable, profitable growth." [more - original PR]

