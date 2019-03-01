Panalpina confirms 'highest volume ever' for airfreight in 2018, aims to outgrow market in 2019

Panalpina reported (28-Feb-2019) its airfreight segment recorded its "highest volume ever" for the second consecutive year, with one million tons in 2018. The company attributed the result to negotiations earlier in the year to secure capacity and agree on rates with customers and carriers. The company said its charter network also played a key role by providing "hundreds" of scheduled and ad hoc services. Panalpina reported the following highlights for airfreight:

Global airfreight market grew by about 4% year-on-year in 2018, driven in particular by the perishables, automotive, consumer, retail, fashion, technology and machinery parts industries and the continued growth of e-commerce;

Carriers were able to manage capacity well throughout 2018, which led to a lower share of allocations and block space agreements, together with higher rates of between 15% and 20% on selected trade lanes;

The airfreight market in 2018 was impacted by restrictions in airport slots in Europe and Asia, a worldwide shortage of pilots and ground handling capabilities, fluctuations in fuel prices, the restriction on diesel fuel in Germany and the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit and trade negotiations between China and the US ;

and the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit and trade negotiations between and the ; Panalpina expanded its charter network in 2018 with a new service between Querétero and Huntsville and the first route for LATAM Cargo between Bogotá and Huntsville;

between Bogotá and Huntsville; Panalpina expanded its perishables network in 2018 by acquiring Newport Cargo in Argentina and Skyservices in South Africa ;

and Skyservices in ; Panalpina's airfreight product continued to focus on digitalisation and automation in 2018 to increase productivity and to provide more tailored and responsive services;

Panalpina expects the airfreight market to grow by about 3% in 2019 and the company aims to outgrow the market. Particular areas of growth will include aerospace and perishables. [more - original PR]