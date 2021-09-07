PAL to retain use of Boeing 777-300ER on lease from Avation

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Avation agreed (06-Sep-2021) on terms for PAL to retain the use of a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on lease from Avation. The leasing company has also agreed to support PAL's restructuring process, under which Avation will be entitled to receive payments relating to utilisation since 01-Sep-2020 on a power by the hour basis and a promissory note for a portion of rent outstanding, for the period prior to 01-Sep-2020. The lease will continue to its original scheduled termination, following an initial period on a power by the hour basis the lease will revert to current market rate fixed rents and maintenance reserves. As previously reported by CAPA, PAL entered a series of agreements with lenders, lessors and aircraft and engine suppliers, as well as its majority shareholder, to restructure and reorganise its finances. The carrier has voluntarily filed for a pre-arranged restructuring under the US Chapter 11 process, to implement the consensual restructuring plan. [more - original PR]