PAL Holdings revenue up 14% in 1Q2017

PAL Holdings revenue up 14% – financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: PHP33,326 million (USD666.7 million), +14.4% year-on-year; Passenger: PHP27,781 million (USD555.8 million), +12.7%; Cargo: PHP1807 million (USD36.1 million), +23.3%;

Costs: PHP34,352 million (USD687.2 million), +32.4%;

Net profit (loss): (PHP1147 million) (USD22.9 million), compared to a profit of PHP2980 million (USD35.1 million) in p-c-p;

Total assets: PHP128,815 million (USD2577 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: PHP8845 million (USD176.9 million);

Total liabilities: PHP115,629 million (USD2313 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at PHP1 = USD0.020005