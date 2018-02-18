Pakistan Committee on Privatisation approves restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan Government stated (17-Feb-2018) a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation was held with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as chair on 17-Feb-2018. The meeting discussed issues relating to Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL) and Pakistan Steel Mills. Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz gave a detailed presentation on various issues, including the financial challenges, faced by the two organisations and possible way forward for addressing those issues on permanent basis. The Prime Minister said "past mismanagement and neglect of the two important organisations had not only resulted in creation of huge financial liability for the government, but also caused great difficulties for the employees of the two organisations". The Committee approved the proposal of initiating restructuring process in PIACL and it was "decided to segregate core and non-core functions of the organisation". [more - original PR]