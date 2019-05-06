Pakistan commences discussions with Qatar to revise bilateral ASA

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), via its official Twitter account, stated (04-May-2019) the PCAA commenced discussions with Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) representatives, with the aim of revising the terms of the bilateral air services agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Qatar to reflect Pakistan's 2019 National Aviation Policy (Urdu Point/Business Recorder/The News International, 03/04-May-2019). As previously reported by CAPA, Pakistan's Government plans to revise the terms of its ASAs with multiple countries under the new policy.