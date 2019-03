Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority issues revised NOTAMN on Pakistan airspace closure

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), via its official Twitter account, issued (28-Feb-2019) a "new revised NOTAMN" stating Pakistan's airspace will remain closed to commercial traffic until 08:00 EST 01-Mar-2019. The PCAA previously announced plans to temporarily permit the resumption of commercial services in Pakistan's airspace, and reported select services operated from Peshawar, Karachi and Multan to "intended destinations during temporary restoration of #Pakistan airspace".