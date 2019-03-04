Pakistan Civil Aviation Agency continues limited restoration of airspace access

Pakistan Civil Aviation Agency, via its official Twitter account, announced (03-Mar-2019) it has restored airspace operations with restrictions for Faisalabad International Airport. The CAA had closed its airspace on 27-Feb-2019 due to the escalation of border skirmishes between Pakistan and India, and reopened airspace around Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta on 01-Mar-2019 (Al Jazeera/Arab News/The Times of India/Daily News, 03-Mar-2019). Airspace and operating restrictions remain on airports in the Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab and Sindh provinces.