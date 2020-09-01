Pacific Aviation Safety Office and Pacific Tourism Organisation collaborate for travel resumption

Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO) announced (01-Sep-2020) the companies are coordinating efforts to ensure their respective sectors are prepared and can confidently reboot as soon as air travel corridors are established and border restrictions relaxed between Pacific nations and other international destinations. Efforts include identifying areas for prioritisation and investment to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the recovery process for Pacific economies, many of which are highly dependent on tourism flows for employment and income. The work of both SPTO and PASO is restricted by resource limitations. The support of the relevant stakeholders and development partners is needed to strengthen their efforts to support recovery and reactivation for both industries, and in the interim, SPTO and PASO have committed to sharing information and providing regular joint updates to better inform their respective sectors as well as valued visitors to the region, to ensure that Pacific tourism recovers to deliver authentic and memorable experiences for visitors. [more - original PR]