Pacific Asia Travel Association projects growth in international visitor arrivals from 2022 to 2024

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) reported (14-Jun-2022) its international visitor arrivals (IVA) forecast, current to 06-May-2022, based on data provided by 39 Asia Pacific destinations. In line with the start of the region's travel recovery, aggregate numbers into the 39 Asia Pacific destinations are projected to increase beginning in 2022 and continue to 2024 across PATA's 'mild', 'medium' and 'severe' scenarios. IVA recovery rates into and across Asia Pacific are predicted to reach between 25% and 48% of 2019 volumes, with the numbers reflecting the range of potential outcomes from 'mild' to 'severe'. This is an improvement over the 16% to 18% range for 2021. Foreign arrivals into and across Asia Pacific are projected to reach parity with 2019 levels by 2024 under the 'medium' scenario or be well above 2019 levels by 2024 under the 'mild' scenario. At the individual destination level, recovery rates vary broadly and are predicted to range from less than 15% to almost 99% in 2022 and range from 86% to 120% in 2024. Overall projections are for Asia Pacific to reach an IVA count of 510 million to 832 million in 2024, depending on which scenario plays out. [more - original PR]