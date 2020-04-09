Become a CAPA Member
9-Apr-2020 10:56 AM

'Our entire revenue base practically disappeared' in Mar-2020: Copenhagen Airport CEO

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (08-Apr-2020) a 98% year-on-year decrease in passenger traffic to just over 16,000 in the final week of Mar-2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. "Our entire revenue base practically disappeared in Mar-2020", Copenhagen Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye said, adding that as Copenhagen Airport is categorised as critical infrastructure the airport must remain in operation and to accommodate "what limited air traffic there is". [more - original PR]

