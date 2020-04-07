7-Apr-2020 3:01 PM
Ottawa International Airport Authority implements cost reduction measures amid coronavirus outbreak
Ottawa International Airport Authority president and CEO Mark Laroche stated (03-Apr-2020) the airport implemented the following measures to reduce costs in response to the outbreak of coronavirus:
- Halted spending on capital programmes: Some critical projects may move ahead slowly, but most have ceased. This action has reduced capital spending by at least CAD35 million (USD24.8 million);
- Terminal concession rollout programme, which was scheduled over two plus years, will now take longer and may look different to the initial programme presented in 2019;
- Construction of the Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport will be delayed;
- Cut spending on items that are not aligned with regulatory requirements or safety and security needs;
- Enacted a workforce cost and time adjustment programme across the organisation in the interest of avoiding layoffs. [more - original PR]