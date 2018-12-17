Other revenue is growing more quickly than 'Main Cabin' ticket sales: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines reported (12-Dec-2018) a larger portion of its revenue is generated by more diverse and higher margin revenue streams, which are growing more quickly than 'Main Cabin' ticket sales. The airline's ancillary businesses are increasing in importance, up 30% since 2011 to over USD1 billion in 2018, due to above average margins and strong growth potential. CEO Ed Bastian noted less than half of the airline's revenues are from 'Main Cabin', while premium products are producing strong growth prospects. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]