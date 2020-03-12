OTG Management to implement Amazon Just Walk Out technology at CIBO Express Gourmet Markets

OTG Management announced (11-Mar-2020) plans to implement Amazon's Just Walk Out technology in select CIBO Express Gourmet Markets, starting with the first store opening at New York Newark Liberty International Airport terminal C on 16-Mar-2020. The Just Walk Out technology enables customers to purchase food and beverage items at CIBO Express Gourmet Markets without stopping to check out. OTG Management plans to implement the technology at additional stores Newark New York Liberty and New York LaGuardia Airport. [more - original PR]