12-Mar-2018 2:26 PM
Oslo Gardermoen Airport reports 32nd consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
AVINOR reported (09-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oslo Gardermoen Airport for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 2.0 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 899,316, +4.1%;
- International: 1.1 million, +3.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,744, +2.8%;
- Domestic: 8977, +1.1%;
- International: 9069, +6.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's 32nd consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]